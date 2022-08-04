Search

04 Aug 2022

Council arrange removal of vehicle left on Blackrock Beach last weekend

Car driven onto Blackrock Beach

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

04 Aug 2022 2:33 PM

Louth County Council says it arranged for the removal of a car that was driven onto Blackrock Beach and left there for a number of days.

It is understood that the car was driven some distance onto the Crescent area of Blackrock Beach early last Saturday and left there. It was submerged by water each time the tide came in.

The Dundalk Democrat contacted Louth County Council, who confirmed that it was removing the vehicle from the beach. In a statement it confirmed that:

“The Operations section of the Council have arranged to remove the vehicle for the beach with the consent of the Gardai. The Council will follow up the ownership of the vehicle to recoup the costs or failing this it will be categorized as an  abandoned vehicle.”

