Dundalk Community tackle litter over Summer Clean Weekend

Louth County Council says it is delighted with the response from the Dundalk community to their recent Dundalk Summer Clean initiative which took place over the weekend of Friday 22nd to Sunday 24th July.

The event involved 25 voluntary groups from across the community and business sectors as well as interested individuals who joined in to make a difference in their community, covering a large area of the town. During the weekend, volunteers collected 143 bags of rubbish and 3 tons of loose waste to make their community shine brighter. Litter pickers, bags, gloves, and hi-visibility vests were provided by Louth County Council to all participants.

Paula Gribben, Community Support, Louth County Council, commented, “Litter and illegal dumping can all too often spoil the beauty of this area. Initiatives like this are important in bringing communities closer together, while working towards a common goal of tackling litter and raising awareness.”

ABOVE: Participants with the Muirhevenamor group during the summer clean event

Louth County Council says it wishes to express their sincere thanks and appreciation to V&W recycling centre, in Dundalk, who supported this initiative and facilitated the collection of the clean-up packs from their facility. The Council would like to extend their thanks to all the participants who registered and got involved in the Dundalk Summer Clean Weekend.