Decision to permit Ardee development appealed to An Bord Pleanála
The decision to grant planning permission for a development in Ardee, that would see the demolition of three houses to make way for ten new apartments in the centre of the town, has been appealed to An Bord Pleanála.
Noelle McCreanor has appealed the decision to grant Cyril O'Brien planning permission for the development at Irish Street/Rogan's Lane/Markethouse Lane. The proposed new apartments comprises ten new apartments consisting of seven two-bed units and three one-bed units, located in two three storey blocks.
The reasons given by the appellant for the appeal, include what they say is incorrect information in the planning application and that the development is within an area of architectural conservation.
The case is due to be decided by An Bord Pleanála by 28 November 2022.
