Deaths in Dundalk - Friday 5 August 2022
The death has occurred of Sheila Reynolds (née McKenna) of Dromgoolestown, Stabannon, Castlebellingham, Louth
On 3 August 2022, peacefully, surrounded by her family. Predeceased by her husband Michael (Mickey) and will be sadly missed by her loving family, son Michael, daughter-in-law Patrice, her grandchildren Alan and Patrick, her brother Frank, sisters-in-law Bridget, May (Mckenna) and Mary (Reynolds), godchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours & friends.
Sheila will repose at her home on Friday 5 August from 2pm to 8pm. Removal on Saturday leaving her home at 11.30am on foot to St. Nicholas' Church, Stabannon, arriving for 12pm Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in Stabannon Cemetery. House private on Saturday morning, please.
May she rest in peace
