Dundalk Golf Notes: Junior Foursomes side secure North Leinster title

The Boys Junior Foursomes team were crowned Leinster North champions when they defeated hot-favourites Roganstown in the final at Howth Golf Club.

The pairings of John Clarke and Odhran MacShane and Conall Mullins and Fionn Cunningham had an impressive nine-hole victory in dreadful weather conditions.

On the way to the regional title, Dundalk had wins over Black Bush, Ardee and Laytown & Betystown. The other members of the panel were Eoin Purton and Lee Egan.

It’s been a couple of good weeks for Boys team manager Vincent Conlon, who was also manager of the Leinster team that won the U-18 Inter Provincial series at Hilton Templepatrick, winning all three matches.

Congratulations also to Eoin Murphy on winning the Boyd Quaich Tropyhy at St Andrews recently.

Bobby McCarthy, playing off eight, shot an impressive 46pts to win the singles stableford competition which was played over the weekend of July 23 and 24.

McCarthy got off to the perfect start with a birdie at the first and then reeled off four successive pars before going birdie-par-birdie-par over the next four holes to turn on 25pts.

Successive bogeys at the start of the back nine threatened to derail his round but he recovered his composure and parred the next six holes before finishing with a birdie on the last for an inward nine of 21pts.

His tally of 46pts was three more than Joe Garvey (22) and Michael Gill (13) who both finished on 43pts with Garvey taking second on countback. Mark Cumiskey (11), Gerry Oakes (18) and Kevin Callan (28). McCarthy also took the gross prize with 38pts.

The high scoring continued on Wednesday when Martin McDonnell (22) shot 47pts to win the Deluxe Bathrooms Open Singles Stableford.

McDonnell had eight pars and one birdie as he delivered scores of 23pts and 24pts to finish three clear of Tony Hanna (27) who won Division 3. Frank Byrne (10) took Division 1 and Derek Williams Jnr (16) took Division 2 while Caolan Rafferty claimed the Gross Prize with a round of 46pts that included one eagle, five birdies and no dropped shots.

Saturday, 23 July 2022 and Sunday, 24 July – Singles Stableford – Overall - Bobby McCarthy (8) 46pts, Joe Garvey (22) 43/21pts, Michael Gill (13) 43/20pts. Division 1: Mark Cumiskey (11) 40pts, Lee Egan (7) 39pts. Division 2: Gerry Oakes (18) 38/19/15pts. Brian Ward (17) 38/19/12pts. Division 3: Kevin Callan (28) 41pts, Michael McNamara (22) 40pts. Gross: Bobby McCarthy 38pts.

Wednesday, July 27 - Deluxe Bathrooms Open Singles Stableford – Overall: Martin McDonnell (22) 47pts. Division 1: Frank P Byrne (10) 39pts, Caolan Rafferty (+5) 38pts. Division 2: Derek Williams Jnr (16) 42pts, T Coburn (16, Spa) 39pts. Division 3: Tony Hanna (27) 44pts, Gerry Farrell (35, Ashfield) 43pts. Gross Recognition: Caolan Rafferty 43pts.

DUNDALK LADIES

Captain Eoin Doohan held his prize to the ladies on Tuesday, July 25. There was a great turnout for the event and some super scores returned. The overall winner, Una Kelly, shot a superb 66 to win by one shot from Eve Rowland and Mairead Ahern.

Una, playing off 22, had a very steady and impressive round. She covered the front nine in 33 nett, which included pars at the fifth, eighth and ninth holes. Her back nine was equally impressive, with another 33 nett carded. This included a further three pars at the 13th, 16th and 17th holes.

Eve Rowland shot 67 to claim top honours in Division One, while Deirdre Smith was the gross winner with a one under par 71. Catherine Cafferty won Division 2 with a 69 and Mairead Ahern was the Division 3 winner with another 67. There was a large turnout for the presentation of beautiful prizes in the clubhouse that evening.

On the interclub front, the last remaining ladies team standing, the Carton Cup team, lost their semi- final match against Lucan. It was a great achievement to progress to this late stage. Very well done to all players and managers.

Tuesday July 26 - Captain’s Prize to the Ladies - Overall: Una Kelly (22) 66. Gross: Deirdre Smith (0) 71. Division 1: Eve Rowland (11) 67, Mary Carthy (16) 71.

Division 2: Catherine Cafferty (27) 69, Laura Hackett (23) 69, Joyce Burbage (27) 70. Division 3: Mairead Ahern (36) 67, Anne Mundow (35) 68, Amanda Reenan (36). 9 Hole Competition: Wendy Williamson 23pts, Miriam O’Mahony 19pts. Juvenile: Keira Kenny (24) 69/30.