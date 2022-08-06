Mannan Castle Golf Notes: Top class scoring continues in competitive S/F action

MANNAN CASTLE MEN

Thursday/ Friday Open 21st July 2022: 1st Ronan Burke (PH 16) 42pts, 2nd Kieran Crozier (PH17) 41pts, 3rd Fred Fitzsimmons (PH 25) 39pts c/b.

Weekend Stableford Results 23rd July 2022: Div 1 Philip McGovern (PH - 11) - 42pts, Div 2 Sean Pierson (PH - 17) - 40pts c/b, Div 3 Brendan Keenan (PH - 28) - 44pts.

MANNAN CASTLE SENIORS

Club Captain Michael O'Rourke's Prize to the Seniors took place on Tuesday 26th July. A great turnout played in perfect conditions on a superbly setup course which was a credit to the greenstaff.

Peter Sloan showed a clean pair of heels to the field with no less than six three pointers on his card to record a score of 24 points.

Fred Fitzsimons, Finbar Boylan and Gerry Cumiskey finished on 20 points with Fred second on countback. Finbar and Gerry couldn't be separated on countback for third place. The seniors thank Captain Micheal for his generosity.

Captain Micheal O'Rourke's Prize to the Seniors (9-hole handicaps): 1st Peter Sloan (12) 24pts, 2nd Fred Fitzsimons (11) 20pts c/b, 3rd Finbar Boylan (9) 20pts and Gerry Cumiskey (14) 20pts.

MANNAN CASTLE LADIES

How do you follow having 39 pts in your last round? Why, have 40 pts, of course. That's precisely what Aine Fitzmaurice did by playing solid golf across all eighteen holes to take the victory in this week's competition.

A powerful back nine, including consecutive birdies on 13 and 14, propelled Imelda Hanratty into a strong second place, finishing two points ahead of Angela Gartlan, whose pars on the same 13 and 14 helped her secure third spot.

Many thanks to this week's kind sponsors Kenneth D Lonergan & Associates, Designers and Surveyors, Carrickmacross. We ask our members and friends to support the businesses that support us.

18 Hole Stableford sponsored by Kenneth D Lonergan & Associates 27th July 2022: 1st Aine Fitzmaurice (31) 40 pts, 2nd Imelda Hanratty (32) 38 pts, 3rd Angela Gartlan (24) 36 pts.