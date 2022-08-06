Search

06 Aug 2022

Gallery: Greenore Golf Club's Lady Captains Prize 2022

06 Aug 2022 4:33 PM

Lady Captain Rita Mulligan presented her beautiful prizes to a full clubhouse last Saturday evening. It is a testament to Rita to see so many of the lady members turn out for her special evening.

The overall winner of the 2022  Lady Captains Prize was Alison Malone. Alison scored a fantastic 49 pts on the second day to add to her very steady 38pts last week. This resulted in a decisive victory with a combined 87pts.

What an achievement, as this is her 2nd consecutive Lady Captains Prize. Alison began her golfing career in Greenore in 2017 when she joined the “Get into Golf” programme. She completed the 2 year course and started playing competitively. During this time Alison has reduced her handicap by eleven shots, which is a wonderful feat in the new WHS system.

Below is a list of all the winners from the 2022 Greenore Lady Captains Prize.

Overall Winner: Alison Malone 38+49  87pts

Runner Up: Carmel McCarthy 43+30 82pts

Gross: Kay McCartan 21+27 gross pts

Cat A: Sarah Mallon 40+38 78pts

Cat B: Lisa Crudden 39+38 77pts

Cat C: Ann Davey 36+38 74pts

1st 18: Bronagh Daly 44pts

2nd 18: Maria Duffy 41pts

Committee Prize: Siobhan Byrne 38+36pts

Gents Prize: Jerry McCarthy 42pts

