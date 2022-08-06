Extension sought to planning for small housing development in Dundalk
An extension of duration has been sought on planning permission that is set to expire this month, for four new houses at Mill Street in Dundalk.
Thomas Agnew & Sons Ltd has applied to Louth County Council for an extension of duration for planning permission granted in July 2017, and set to expire on 20 August 2022 for the development at Mill Street.
The applicant is seeking permission for the development of four single storey houses on land adjacent to the Garden House at Mill Street, including new side & rear boundary for existing house and all site development works.
A decision by Louth County Council is due on the application by 26 September.
