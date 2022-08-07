Bus shelter works to begin in Louth this month
Works at set to begin this month on bus shelters in a number of locations in Louth, according to Louth County Council.
The National Transport Authority (NTA) have, through discussions with Bus Operators, their bus shelter supplier, and Louth County Council developed a revised list of ten proposed schemes.
Louth County Council say that a contractor has now been appointed to carry out these works and a programme of works has been agreed. Works are set to commence from the week beginning 15 August and will continue through until mid-November. Construction works will typically take two weeks at each location.
The locations of the ten shelters are as follows:
