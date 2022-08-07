Search

07 Aug 2022

Bus shelter works to begin in Louth this month

NTA Bus Shelter Installation Programme 2021 – 2022

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

07 Aug 2022 10:33 PM

Works at set to begin this month on bus shelters in a number of locations in Louth, according to Louth County Council.

The National Transport Authority (NTA) have, through discussions with Bus Operators, their bus shelter supplier, and Louth County Council developed a revised list of ten proposed schemes.

Louth County Council say that a contractor has now been appointed to carry out these works and a programme of works has been agreed. Works are set to commence from the week beginning 15 August and will continue through until mid-November. Construction works will typically take two weeks at each location.

The locations of the ten shelters are as follows:

  • Drogheda - Donore Road
  • Dundalk - Red Barns Road opposite Lennonstown entrance
  • Termonfeckin - Big Street at Credit Union
  • Kilsaran - South of Standard Brands
  • Drogheda - Rowen Heights, Marley's Lane - Southbound
  • Ardee - N2 northbound opposite Monastery Church
  • Clogherhead – Fr. O’Donnell Park
  • Clogherhead - Callystown Road
  • Drogheda – at Newtown Meadows, Newfoundwell Road (R166)
  • Dundalk - Rathmount Estate, Seafield Road, Blackrock

News

