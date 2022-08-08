Local Improvement Scheme funding in Louth increased by €96K

An extra €96,393 in funding has been allocated for the upgrade of rural laneways and non-public roads in Louth this year, increasing the Local Improvement Scheme funding Louth this year to €448,273.

The announcement was made today by Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, who confirmed that she is doubling the funding available this year for the upgrade of rural laneways and non-public roads in the State to €22million.

The funding is being provided as part of Our Rural Future, the Government’s policy for rural development. The focus of the Local Improvement Scheme is on upgrading rural laneways and non-public roads which provide access to homes, farms and outdoor amenities.

The funding provided by the Department of Rural and Community Development will be complemented by a local financial contribution from landowners/householders. There is a ceiling of €1,200 on the amount that any individual householder or landowner will be asked to contribute towards the cost.

This round of allocations is based on the level of works local authorities have indicated they can deliver under the scheme by the end of this year following engagement with local residents and landowners.

Announcing the increased funding, Minister Humphreys said: “The recent census results show that the population of rural Ireland is growing. This is hugely positive. As part of ‘Our Rural Future’, I want to see more people living, working and raising a family in our rural communities throughout the country.

"The Local Improvement Scheme is about making life a little bit easier for those rural families who live on a laneway or non-public road. The scheme provides substantial grant aid for the upgrade of these routes and assists homeowners with the costs. In many cases where there are multiple homes on a lane, neighbours will work together to draw down funding under the scheme."