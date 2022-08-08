Search

08 Aug 2022

Louth based Instagram Influencers becomes Bord Bia’s Fruit & Veg campaign ambassadors

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

08 Aug 2022 3:33 PM

Louth based Instagram foodie duo, GastroGays, have recently announced their role as campaign ambassador for Bord Bia’s three year EU and industry funded campaign, Life is Better with Fruit & Vegetables.

The campaign is largely focused on encouraging millennials to prepare healthy meals and live a healthier lifestyle, using sustainably sourced, fresh, locally grown, in season produce and increase their fruit & vegetable intake. Eoin’s social media presence of over 20,000 will be hugely beneficial to the campaign, inspiring foodies and young people across Ireland with a range of his fruit & vegetable recipes full of delicious flavours and spices.

Russell Alford and Patrick Hanlon, also known as GastroGays, are food and travel writers, podcasters and authors based in the Boyne Valley. Their debut cookbook Hot Fat, was released in May 2022. Starting as a blog in 2013, they are now regular voices on national radio and freelance writers, for publications both in Ireland and abroad.

As keen home cooks, cooking with fresh ingredients is at the core of what they do, with a huge focus on seasonal produce and local Irish producers. Their recipes are popular amongst their 70,000 followers on social media, which has built up organically over their careers.

Speaking on behalf of them both, Russell said: “We are so excited to become ambassadors for the Life is Better with Fruit & Vegetables campaign with Bord Bia. We are keen to help celebrate seasonality and create some useful, practical and most importantly, seriously delicious recipes with fresh fruit and vegetables.”

GastroGays will be joined by campaign ambassadors and Instagram influencers Kwanghi Chan, Eoin Sheehan and Rachel Hornibrook who will also partner with Bord Bia to create recipes and content to inspire millennials.

Bord Bia recently made their first campaign appearance at Body & Soul music festival last month in County Westmeath. Bord Bia offered samples of some locally produced in-season strawberries from Stamullen, Co. Meath-based strawberry grower Pat Clarke at their stall, providing key tips on how to eat healthier and more sustainably.

The Life is Better campaign runs from March 2022 to February 2025 and is implemented by Bord Bia - the Irish Food Board in Ireland, Interfel and AIB in France, and Freshfel across Europe. 

To learn more about the campaign’s future activities, please see @lifeisbetter.ie on Facebook or Instagram and follow @gastrogays to discover the full range of delicious fruit & vegetable recipes.

