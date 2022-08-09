Temperatures forecast to hit 26C in Louth today

Any mist and fog will clear away this morning to leave a dry and sunny day.
Warm with highest temperatures of 22 to 25 or 26 degrees in mostly light southwesterly or variable breezes.
Dry and clear tonight with some mist and fog developing in near calm or calm conditions.
Temperatures generally won't fall below 7 to 12 degrees.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.