Trees destroyed by vandals in Louth park

Louth County Council officials said they were "saddened and disappointed" to be made aware of vandalism of four trees in Dominic’s Park, Drogheda on Sunday.

The trees which were planted by Louth County Council will now need to be removed. This matter is being reported to An Garda Síochána.

Elias Mlimbila, Assistant Parks Superintendent at Louth County Council, who planted the trees, said: “I don’t understand why someone would do this.

"The mindless vandalism of these trees is to be condemned.”

As part of combined climate action and community measures, Louth County Council heavily invest in planting trees, plants and foliage each year, which not only help enhance Louth’s natural beauty but also yield incredible benefits to residents and visitors, a local authority spokesperson said.

As trees grow, they help stop climate change by removing carbon dioxide from the air and locking carbon on their surface area and in their roots and releasing oxygen into the atmosphere.

Around 28% of the Earths oxygen is supplied by trees. One acre of trees removes up to 2.6 tons of carbon dioxide each year. It is estimated that two mature trees produce enough oxygen for a family of four.

Besides reducing our carbon footprint, trees also help fight against flooding, they stabilise soil and counteract soil erosion, reduce storm water runoff by capturing and storing rainfall in the canopy and releasing water into the atmosphere.

Tree roots and leaf litter create soil conditions that promote the infiltration of rainwater into soil and help prevent and reduce surface water runoff.

Trees are not just good neighbours to us humans, they also provide shelter and food for birds, insects and animals, and are an important source of food for pollinators such as bees and others. Trees and green spaces offer multiple health benefits and promote positive mental wellbeing for all.

Members of the public who witness vandalism of any kind are requested to report this to An Garda Síochána.