09 Aug 2022

Witness Appeal – GSOC investigation following road traffic incident in Monaghan

Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) is seeking assistance from the public

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

09 Aug 2022 4:33 PM

The Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) is seeking assistance from the public in an investigation it is undertaking on foot of a road traffic incident which took place on the night of Monday 8 August at approximately 9.15pm on the R183 Ballybay to Clones road, near Corraskea, in Co. Monaghan.

GSOC would like to speak to any witnesses who may have seen a 2005 Silver Volkswagen Passat with a blue rear right door in the vicinity of Ballybay, Co Monaghan, between 8.30 and 9.15 pm on Monday 8 August 2022, including any interaction with An Garda Síochána.

GSOC would also welcome the provision of any CCTV, dashcam or mobile footage witnesses may have captured. Anyone with information which may be of assistance to the investigation is asked to contact GSOC at 0818 600 800 or info@gsoc.ie.

Further information:

This morning, 9 August 2022, the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) received a referral under s.102 of the Garda Síochána Act, 2005, from a Garda Superintendent in Monaghan. 

The referral was made to GSOC following a road traffic incident which took place on the night of Monday 8 August at approximately 9.15pm on the R183 Ballybay to Clones road, near Corraskea, in Co Monaghan. A number of members of the public appear to have sustained injuries in the incident. 

The matter is now being investigated by GSOC in accordance with the provisions of the Act. The scene of the incident is being preserved, and GSOC investigators are in attendance along with forensic collision investigators. 

Note: Section 102 of the Garda Síochána Act, 2005, provides for independent investigation of any matter that appears to indicate that the conduct of a member of the Garda Síochána may have resulted in the death of, or serious harm to, a person.

