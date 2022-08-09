Search

09 Aug 2022

People in Louth encouraged to learn more about palliative care 

People in Louth encouraged to learn more about palliative care 

Reporter:

Reporter

09 Aug 2022 6:33 PM

All Ireland Institute of Hospice and Palliative Care (AIIHPC) is calling on people in Louth to become better informed about palliative care and its benefits as part of Palliative Care Week.

Now in its ninth year, Palliative Care Week takes place from 11 to 17 September. 

Palliative Care Week 2022 aims to raise awareness across the island of Ireland about the difference palliative care can make to people’s quality of life. 

This year’s theme is ‘Palliative Care: Living as well as possible’.

Hero's homecoming for Dundalk athlete Kate O'Connor

Dunleer Tidy Towns holding Tea Party at Barmeath Castle this Sunday

Dunleer Tidy Towns Fundraiser

It echoes AIIHPC’s commitment to raising awareness of the positive impact that palliative care has on the lives of people with life-limiting illnesses and their families; allowing them to live their lives as fully as they can. 

Karen Charnley, AIIHPC Director, said: “We chose this year’s theme as Living as well as possible as we wanted to show how palliative care enables people to have a good quality of life.

"It can achieve this by putting the individual at the centre of care, supporting their physical, social, emotional and spiritual needs.

“It can also benefit people at all stages of illness and people of all ages, allowing the person to continue to have the independence to do some of the things that they enjoy, such as hobbies and spending time with family.”

“Throughout most people’s lives they will know someone who needs palliative care – often  a family member.

"So, this year for Palliative Care Week we want to reach as many people as possible in Louth and help them to be better informed about all aspects of palliative care and its benefits.”

“It is important that people talk to their health or social care professional and communicate their concerns and ask questions about palliative care and how it could help them or someone important to them,” Ms Charnley said.

To find out more about Palliative Care Week visit www.thepalliativehub.com /public-awareness 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media