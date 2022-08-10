Search

10 Aug 2022

Deaths in Dundalk - Wednesday 10 August 2022

May they rest in peace

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

10 Aug 2022 10:33 AM

The death has occurred of Sara Jern of Toprath Carlingford / Eggby Nas Gard, Sweden

On 5 August 2022, peacefully, in the loving care of Hospice Gabriel, Lidkoping, Sweden, surrounded by her loving family. She will be sadly missed by her loving partner and best friend Micheal Keenan, children Tory and Teo, parents Per and Siw Gustafsson, her brothers Daniel, Johannes, their partners Eva and Camilla and their children and her extended family and friends here in Ireland and Sweden.
 
Reposing at the funeral home in Lidkoping, Sweden. Funeral on Friday 26th of August at 14.00 in Flämslätts Church Sweden. A memorial Mass later in St Mary's Church Lordship.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Ted McGee of Drive Two, Muirhevnamor, Dundalk, Louth

On Tuesday 9 August 2022, peacefully, at his residence. Predeceased by his parents Margaret and Edward (late of Seatown Place), brother Pat, sister Mary McKeown. Ted will be very sadly missed by his loving son Cormac, Marie and her children Dara and Shane, brothers Christy, Martin, Phil and Matt, sisters Chris Coburn, Patricia Fagan, Marian McCrink, Kathleen O'Callaghan and Margaret Davy. nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his residence, Drive Two, from Wednesday 12 noon to 8pm. Removal on Thursday afternoon at 2pm proceeding on foot to The Church of The Holy Family arriving for Funeral Mass at 2.15pm followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery Dundalk.

May he rest in peace

 

News

