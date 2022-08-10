PICTURES: 'Awash With Colour' exhibition launch in Dundak's An Táin

The launch of the collaborative exhibition ‘Awash With Colour’ in An Táin Arts Centre took place last Wednesday and our photographer Arthur Kinahan was there on the night.
The exhibition contains over 90 original pieces of work from 21 artists from AAEX Dundalk (Art as Exchange) and 17 writers from Moposogs (Monaghan Poets and Songwriters Group).
The exhibition will run until Saturday August 27th in the Basement Gallery in An Táin.
Click the 'Next >' arrow above or 'Next Story' below to go through the gallery.
