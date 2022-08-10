Louth County Council holding free mattress and couch disposal day

Mattresses collected by Louth County Council during previous disposal day
Louth County Council are to hold a free mattress and couch disposal day as part of its Anti-Dumping Initiative 2022.
It will be taking place at both Dundalk & Drogheda V&W civic amenity centres on Weds 31st Aug 2022 from 9am to 5:30pm. The normal recycling entry charge to the recycling centre, of €4 will apply.
The local authority says that mattresses being disposed of, must be clean and dry, with a maximum limit of three per vehicle. It adds that the service is for householders only.
For further enquiries on the initiative, contact the Operation Section of Louth County Council, County Hall, Dundalk.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.