Dundalk woman disqualified for drunk driving

Dundalk district court heard how a mum of four whose car hit a Stop sign in the town, was found on a street around the corner from the crash scene after a passerby told gardaí what direction the driver had gone in.

Fiona Connolly (44) of Priory Villas, Dundalk was prosecuted for drunk driving and driving without insurance or a driving licence arising out of the incident on June 27th last year.

Gardaí were on mobile patrol on Linenhall Street when they came upon a blue Renault Clio which had collided with a Stop sign at the Bridge Street junction.

A radio check confirmed the defendant was the registered owner and a passerby told gardai that a blonde woman in black clothing had left the car and had gone around the corner and Ms. Connolly was subsequently located on Patrick Street where she told the officers "I'm sorry. That's my car that's crashed".

She admitted that she had no tax, insurance or driving licence and said the collision happened around 10.10am.

She was arrested after failing a roadside breath test and the car was seized for being untaxed and uninsured and subsequently gave a breath specimen that was above the legal limit.

The Defence solicitor argued her client had been found in a distressed state and there was an obligation under the Judges' rules that a statement of admission must be read back and the person should be invited to sign the garda's notebook and be invited to make any amendments.

However, Judge Eirinn McKiernan said she was satisfied that the Garda had cautioned the defendant on a number of occasions and explained what that meant.

The Judge convicted Ms. Connolly of the drunk driving charge, imposing a €200 fine and a two year disqualification and marked the other charges taken into consideration.