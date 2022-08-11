Search

11 Aug 2022

Deaths in Dundalk - Thursday 11 August 2022

May they rest in peace

Deaths in Dundalk - Thursday 11 August 2022

Deaths in Dundalk - Thursday 11 August 2022

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

11 Aug 2022 10:33 AM

The death has occurred of Briege Finegan (née Kieran) of Sandymount Drive, Blackrock, Co Louth

Peacefully, at home, surrounded by her family, on 11 August 2022. Briege, beloved wife of the late Peter, dear mother of Oliver and Eddie, loving granny of Aoise and Edward and sister of Collette, Liam and the late Anne, Fr. Eddie, Mary and Olive. Briege will be sadly missed by her sons, grandchildren, daughter-in-law Brenda, Oliver’s partner Oona, brother, sister, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements later.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Pete Courtney of Dowdstown, Ardee, Louth / Inniskeen, Monaghan

On Saturday 6th August 2022, at Beaumont Hospital, following an accident. Predeceased by his brother John. Loving husband of Eva, father of David, Martin, Ciaran and Louise. Pete will be forever missed by his family, his daughters-in-law Patricia, Siobhan and Joan, son-in-law Devin, his much-loved grandchildren Grace, Conal, Evan, Shane, Rhea and Keelin, his brothers Brendan, Hughie, Gerard and Martin, his sisters Mary, Kitty and Rose, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and many friends.

Pete will repose at his home on Friday 12 from 12 noon to 8pm. House private on Saturday morning please. Removal on Saturday morning at 9:30am driving to the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady, Ardee, arriving for 10am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in Ballapousta Cemetery. Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired, to Family Heart Screening Clinic c/o Mater Foundation.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Mary McKeown of Dundoogan, Haggardstown, Louth / Knockbridge, Louth

Formerly Kilkerley. Unexpectedly. Beloved daughter of Dermot and Catherine, adored mum of Daniel, Jade, Aaron and Fionn, doting grandma to Tadgh and much loved sister of Aidan, Yvonne, Pauline, Āíne, Linda, Adele, Sheila, Orla, Jenny, Dara, Niamh, Louise, Dermot, Cathy, Nadine and the late Olivia and Jacinta, who died in infancy. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing parents, her daughter and sons and their dad Derek (McArdle), her brothers and sisters, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the residence of her sister, Āine Mackin, Walterstown, Knockbridge from 7pm to 10pm on Wednesday and from 12 noon to 9pm on Thursday and Friday. Removal from the family home, 10 Lisheen Park, Knockbridge on Saturday at 10.40am, proceeding on foot to St. Mary's Church, Knockbridge, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Saturday, please.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Regina (Gina) Quigley (née Cluskey) of Drumbilla, Kilcurry and formerly of Mansfieldstown, Co. Louth

Peacefully in Curam Care House on 10 August 2022. Gina, beloved wife of Brendan, dear mother of Caitriona and Evin, sister of Caitriona, Olive, Pat and Anita and niece of Phil. Gina will be sadly missed by her husband, son, daughter, brother, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunt, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and her wide circle of friends.

Reposing at her home from 2pm until 8pm on Friday. Removal on Saturday to St. Brigid’s Church, Kilcurry arriving for Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. 

May she rest in peace


 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media