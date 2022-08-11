Temperatures in Louth expected to hit 29C today

Today, Thursday will be very warm, dry and sunny.
Sea breezes will develop this afternoon, otherwise there will be little wind.
Highest temperatures between 26 to 29 degrees, but likely to reach 30 degrees locally inland.
It will be a little cooler towards the coastline.
Mild tonight with temperatures generally not falling below 11 to 15 degrees, staying above 16 or 17 degrees in some areas.
