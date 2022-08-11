Louth Water Safety issues advice during sunny spell

Chairperson of the Louth branch of Water Safety Ireland, Cllr Andrea McKevitt, is issuing an appeal for individuals to be vigilant when visiting beaches and lakes over the coming days.

"It's only natural that many people will be flocking to the beach to cool down and enjoy this fabulous weather we are experiencing in Ireland", said Cllr McKevitt, "but it is so important, that we always respect the water and know our own limits’’

Cllr McKevitt continues, "we are extremely lucky here in Louth to have three Blue Flag beaches; Clogherhead, Port and Templetown, these beaches will be manned by lifeguards daily from 11am to 6pm daily. A few key things to watch out for: check the tide times, you don’t want to get caught, ensure you make yourself aware of any currents, rip tides or other dangers on the beach you choose, don’t swim too far out to sea instead swim parallel to shore.

"Please do not use floatable devices in the sea - these items drift out to shore. Have respect and do what the lifeguards advise and always pay attention to the signs displayed at bathing spots. If in doubt or if you feel unwell, please don’t go swimming, be mindful this weekend and always [recognise] that by putting yourself in danger you run the risk of putting others in danger too."

Cllr McKevitt added, "lets have a safe fun time enjoying the much needed sunshine, check out the Water Safety Ireland website for more information."