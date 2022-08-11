Search

11 Aug 2022

Dundalk Dog Rescue's annual Paws in the Park takes place this month

Paws in the Park takes place August 21

Donard McCabe

11 Aug 2022 8:33 PM

Dundalk Dog Rescue will hold their annual Paws in the Park on Sunday 21 August at 2pm in Ice House Hill Dundalk.

It will be their first Paws event since 2019 so they are hoping for a good turnout. The fun filled event features a fun dog show, agility course, many stalls, face painting and a super raffle.

Dog show registration begins at 2.30pm. All funds raised will help towards the completion of their new rescue centre which will be open very soon.

Dundalk Dog Rescue is an entirely voluntary, non-profit making service. For more details about the work they do and for updates on Paws in the Park, see the Dundalk Dog Rescue Facebook page, their Twitter account @DDRDundalk, or Instagram @dundalkdogrescue. 

