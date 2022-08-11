Search

11 Aug 2022

Louth County Council promotes dog fouling awareness campaign

Campaign features the adorable “Scally” the dog

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

11 Aug 2022 9:33 PM

Dog owners everywhere know they need to pick up after their dogs, but the issue of dog fouling is still one that plagues our County. To highlight the issue of dog fouling, Louth County Council has developed a new campaign to remind dog owners to pick up after their pup wherever they are. 

The campaign features the adorable “Scally” the dog in a series of videos which highlight the consequences of not picking up the poop. Whether under the cover of darkness, in a field or on the beach remember, “Your dog’s poop could end up anywhere! Always Pick it up!” 

Speaking at the launch of the campaign, Cllr. Conor Keelan, Cathaoirleach LCC, said “Louth County Council continues to look for innovative ways to help combat the ongoing issue of dog fouling. We hope this campaign encourages dog owners to act responsibly and dispose of their dog’s waste properly.” 

Failure to pick up after your dog is an offence under the Litter Management Act 1997 - 2009 and could result in an on-the-spot fine of up to €150 and a court fine of up to €3,000.

This campaign is sponsored by: South Dublin County Council, Louth County Council, Meath County Council, Dublin City County Council, Dún Laoghaire–Rathdown County Council, Fingal County Council, Laois County Council, Longford County Council, South Dublin County Council, Westmeath County Council, Wicklow County Council, Roscommon County Council.

 

