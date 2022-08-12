Man denied planning to drive after drinking in Dundalk hotel

A 25 year old man who denied that he planned to drive when gardaí responded to a report of a suspected drunk driver leaving a local hotel, had the case against him dismissed at Dundalk district court last week following a contested hearing.

Jamie Hackett with an address at Mornington Way, Trim had claimed he was waiting for his then girlfriend to collect him, as he had arranged for her to pick him up after a night out in Dundalk on the August bank holiday weekend last year.

Gardaí were on mobile patrol on August 2nd when they were asked to attend a car park at the back of the Imperial hotel and spoke to Mr. Hackett at 4.43pm.

The investigating garda said the defendant was wearing a seatbelt.

When asked if he'd been drinking, Mr. Hackett said he had had four bottles of Kopperberg earlier and two empty bottles of the cider were in the back of the car.

The court heard he had stayed in the hotel the night before and was late checking out and the call to gardai had been made by staff in the premises who were concerned as he had consumed alcohol.

The Defence barrister said his client refutes that he had his seat belt on but the garda said he had made that note in his notebook.

The lawyer also questioned why Mr. Hackett was still there if his plan was to get into the car and drive off.

The 25 year old told the court he had phoned his girlfriend to collect him and she had said she would be there in the evening time.

He said he didn't think the engine was on and if it was it was only to charge his phone.

He also claimed he had the door open when gardai arrived and he had told the garda he was waiting for a lift, but added the guard "was having none of it".

The court heard the couple broke up within a day and when he had asked his ex to come to court "She said it was my own problem. That she wasn't coming".

He added she was on the phone when the gardai arrived and knew that he was "in a bit of bother".

Mr. Hackett ended up staying a second night in the hotel as a result.

Judge McKiernan said she was curious why the defendant was still there after a night out and his barrister replied that his client's then girlfriend was 'utterly unimpressed' to get the initial call looking for a lift and it was the source of some tension in the course of the day.

Judge McKiernan said she had a doubt in the case and by law if she has any doubt at all she must dismiss.