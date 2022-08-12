Search

12 Aug 2022

Cllr Kelly seeks Irish Water deputation to address Dundalk water quality concerns

Cllr Kelly seeks deputation to come before next Municipal District meeting

Cllr Kelly seeks Irish Water deputation to address Dundalk water quality concerns

Cllr Kelly seeks Irish Water deputation to address Dundalk water quality concerns

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

12 Aug 2022 2:33 PM

Dundalk's Cllr Seán Kelly has proposed seeking a deputation from Irish Water to come before the next Dundalk Municipal District meeting to address councillors concerns relating to water quality within Dundalk and the surrounding area.

Irish Water told the Dundalk Democrat that sediment in old cast iron mains pipes, which has been dislodged during repair or maintenance works, is the reason for "temporary discolouration of the water / the water to appear brown before it reaches customers' taps", in homes in Dundalk and surrounding areas. The Democrat had contacted Irish Water after it was revealed that significant water discolouration has occurred in the water supply in Dundalk, as well in areas including Blackrock and Dromiskin over last weekend.

Cllr Kelly, who is also Leas Cathaoirleach of Dundalk Municipal District made the proposal to his fellow councillors from the Municipal District, and has put forward a number of issues that he believes need to be addressed by Irish Water. They are as follows:

  • The ongoing works at Cavan Hill and how long the system will need to be flushed to clear all the remaining sediment and what areas are outstanding. 
  • Why the brown water is persisting in some areas long after the period of flushing as we have been advised has concluded.
  • Why some areas have had water issues for several months now with no adequate response from Irish Water?
  • Why has this become a serious issue in recent years and what caused the situation to change that this is now becoming an annual event?
  • What plans do Irish Water have to avoid this going forward for next year and if they would consider a better communication strategy in the run up to flushing works to alleviate public concern?

The Fianna Fáil councillor says that although he understands there is an Irish Water clinic offered in advance of county meetings, this has happened less frequently since COVID. He adds that he believes the level of public concern regarding the water issue, from the councillors' constituents in Dundalk, require this to be a formal presentation followed by a question-and-answer session at the next Municipal District Meeting. 

The next Dundalk Municipal District meeting is due to take place on Tuesday 6 September.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media