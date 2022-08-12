Cllr Kelly seeks Irish Water deputation to address Dundalk water quality concerns
Dundalk's Cllr Seán Kelly has proposed seeking a deputation from Irish Water to come before the next Dundalk Municipal District meeting to address councillors concerns relating to water quality within Dundalk and the surrounding area.
Irish Water told the Dundalk Democrat that sediment in old cast iron mains pipes, which has been dislodged during repair or maintenance works, is the reason for "temporary discolouration of the water / the water to appear brown before it reaches customers' taps", in homes in Dundalk and surrounding areas. The Democrat had contacted Irish Water after it was revealed that significant water discolouration has occurred in the water supply in Dundalk, as well in areas including Blackrock and Dromiskin over last weekend.
Cllr Kelly, who is also Leas Cathaoirleach of Dundalk Municipal District made the proposal to his fellow councillors from the Municipal District, and has put forward a number of issues that he believes need to be addressed by Irish Water. They are as follows:
The Fianna Fáil councillor says that although he understands there is an Irish Water clinic offered in advance of county meetings, this has happened less frequently since COVID. He adds that he believes the level of public concern regarding the water issue, from the councillors' constituents in Dundalk, require this to be a formal presentation followed by a question-and-answer session at the next Municipal District Meeting.
The next Dundalk Municipal District meeting is due to take place on Tuesday 6 September.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.