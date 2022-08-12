Cllr Kelly seeks Irish Water deputation to address Dundalk water quality concerns

Dundalk's Cllr Seán Kelly has proposed seeking a deputation from Irish Water to come before the next Dundalk Municipal District meeting to address councillors concerns relating to water quality within Dundalk and the surrounding area.

Irish Water told the Dundalk Democrat that sediment in old cast iron mains pipes, which has been dislodged during repair or maintenance works, is the reason for "temporary discolouration of the water / the water to appear brown before it reaches customers' taps", in homes in Dundalk and surrounding areas. The Democrat had contacted Irish Water after it was revealed that significant water discolouration has occurred in the water supply in Dundalk, as well in areas including Blackrock and Dromiskin over last weekend.

Cllr Kelly, who is also Leas Cathaoirleach of Dundalk Municipal District made the proposal to his fellow councillors from the Municipal District, and has put forward a number of issues that he believes need to be addressed by Irish Water. They are as follows:

The ongoing works at Cavan Hill and how long the system will need to be flushed to clear all the remaining sediment and what areas are outstanding.

Why the brown water is persisting in some areas long after the period of flushing as we have been advised has concluded.

Why some areas have had water issues for several months now with no adequate response from Irish Water?

Why has this become a serious issue in recent years and what caused the situation to change that this is now becoming an annual event?

What plans do Irish Water have to avoid this going forward for next year and if they would consider a better communication strategy in the run up to flushing works to alleviate public concern?

The Fianna Fáil councillor says that although he understands there is an Irish Water clinic offered in advance of county meetings, this has happened less frequently since COVID. He adds that he believes the level of public concern regarding the water issue, from the councillors' constituents in Dundalk, require this to be a formal presentation followed by a question-and-answer session at the next Municipal District Meeting.

The next Dundalk Municipal District meeting is due to take place on Tuesday 6 September.