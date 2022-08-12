Dundalk man pleaded guilty to possession of scissors

A man described as being irate and agitated as he walked towards the entrance of Dundalk Garda Station, told gardaí that a pair of scissors that fell out of his pocket, were for his own protection because ‘half the town" were out for him, Dundalk district court heard.

The court was also told the 25 year old, who had previous convictions, including for possession of knives and other articles, had instructed his solicitor that he was seeking a sentence to deal with his drug addiction in prison.

Mickey Cummins with an address at Lios Dubh, Armagh Road, Dundalk, pleaded guilty via video link to having scissors with a sharply pointed blade, arising out of the incident shortly before 9pm on July 20th last.

The court also heard that Mr. Cummins had been given a four month sentence on April 6th, which had been suspended on him entering a bond to be of good behaviour for 18 months.

The Defence solicitor stressed that there was no threat to gardaí on this occasion and his client apologised.

He added there was a four-month sentence hanging over him and he was seeking a sentence as he wanted to ‘clean up’ in prison and get off drugs and his addiction to tablets.

Judge Eirinn McKiernan imposed a four-month sentence on the charge before the court on the basis of the guilty plea being entered.