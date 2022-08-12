Plans for over 200 new homes outside Dundalk
Plans are underway for a new housing development at Haggardstown, Dundalk that would see over 200 new homes built as well as a new creche building.
McParland Bros. Builders Ltd have made a Large-scale Residential Development (LRD) Pre-Planning Application to Louth County Council for the new development. The date of the receipt of the application by the local authority was 30 June 2022.
According to available information, the planned overall development will comprise "the construction of a mixed use scheme with a total of 205 residential units and a creche building. Out of the 203 residential units a total of 139 apartments are being provided as part of the project."
An LRD is defined under Section 2 of the PLANNING AND DEVELOPMENT (AMENDMENT) (LARGE-SCALE RESIDENTIAL DEVELOPMENT) ACT 2021 as:
The PLANNING AND DEVELOPMENT (AMENDMENT) (LARGE-SCALE RESIDENTIAL DEVELOPMENT) ACT 2021 is an Act that provides for the making of large scale residential development applications to the Planning Authority. It replaces the previous Strategic Housing Developments process where applications went to An Bord Pleanála for determination.
