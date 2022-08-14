Bus Éireann to host Fill-A-Bus appeal for Meals on Wheels Dundalk this week

Bus Éireann, Ireland’s national bus company, is organising a Fill-A-Bus appeal for the vulnerable and elderly at Dundalk bus station on Thursday, 18 August from 10am to 4pm in partnership with Meals on Wheels Dundalk.

Members of the public are being asked to donate non-perishable goods including household items such as tin foil and cooking oil to help with the cost of providing the Meals on Wheels Service across Dundalk.

’’Bus Éireann is delighted to be teaming up with Meals on Wheels Dundalk, whose volunteers are doing great work locally,’’ said Adrian O’Loughlin, Bus Éireann Senior Operations Manager, East. "This year, Bus Éireann is appealing to the public to bring non-perishable goods and household items to Dundalk Bus Station at the Long Walk between 10am and 4pm on Thursday, 18 August where we hope to fill a bus in support of those most in need in Dundalk.’’

Dundalk Meals on Wheels was established in 1972 and supports vulnerable, elderly and housebound people across Dundalk, delivering 240 meals in the area every week. Bus Éireann operates the Dundalk town bus service, rural PSO bus services across County Louth and commercial Expressway Route 100x services, which provide important connectivity between Dundalk and Dublin.

"With the increased cost of living, many vulnerable and elderly people in Dundalk find themselves in difficulty due to a lack of necessities such as food and household items,’’ said John Hennessy, Chair of Dundalk Social Service Council/Meals on Wheels. "We are happy to have the support of Bus Éireann once again this year in filling a bus with non-perishable goods for those in need and we ask members of the public to get on-board and donate generously on Thursday, 18 August at Dundalk bus station at the Long Walk.’’