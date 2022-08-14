All Island Disaster Risk Reduction Conference in Dundalk later this year

The Office of Emergency Planning is hosting an All Island Disaster Risk Reduction Conference, in partnership with the Shared Island Initiative, in light of the significant crises that have, and will continue to impact the island of Ireland. This is a full-day in-person event, from 9.00 - 16.30 on Wednesday, 9 November 2022 at the Ballymascanlon House Hotel, Dundalk, Co. Louth.

The growing complexity of threats highlights the value in increasing cross-sectoral and cross-border cooperation for emergency preparedness, management, recovery, and resilience. It is intended to host this event annually, with each annual conference focusing on a different theme that is of relevance, and interest, on an all-island basis.

The theme for the inaugural conference is resilience. The aim of this conference is to build relationships, promote dialogue, and deepen cooperation between stakeholders involved in crisis preparedness, management, and resilience on a cross-border basis. The attendees at this conference will be invited from across the island, with a particular focus on those working at strategic level in public administration, semi-State, academic, voluntary, and private sectors.

Ministers will open the conference and an internationally recognised speaker will address the conference on the theme of resilience. Participants will attend sessions on specific resilience-focused topics led by sector experts. The topics will include cross-border crisis cooperation in health, cyber resilience, shared island critical infrastructure, and a practical all-island resilience exercise.

The conference will also host a panel discussion on Climate Adaptation, which will consist of experts from meteorological organisations, climate academics, and relevant policy makers.

As part of the annual conference cycle, research will be commissioned on topics in the area of disaster risk reduction. This research will serve to drive dialogue and support the expansion of knowledge. The first call for research will launch at this inaugural conference.

The importance of collaboration and coordination on an all island basis, taking into account the increasing number and complexity of threats that can impact the island of Ireland, is ever more important. This conference is intended to add value to this effort by providing an additional space for dialogue and cooperation focusing on common strategic challenges to the benefit of people across the island.