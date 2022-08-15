Search

15 Aug 2022

Deaths in Dundalk - Monday 15 July 2022

May they rest in peace

Deaths in Dundalk - Monday 15 July 2022

Deaths in Dundalk - Monday 15 July 2022

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

15 Aug 2022 10:33 AM

The death has occurred of Mary Fretwell (née Long) of Castle Hill, Carlingford, Louth

Peacefully at home, surrounded by her family. Predeceased by her husband Benny, parents Elizabeth and John Long (Longs Pub Grange), sisters Jenny Stapleton, Kathleen Donnelly, brothers George, Gussie, Blaise Long and their deceased family members. Very deeply regretted by her loving family daughters Anne Marie, Siobhán, Fiona, Eilish, Marie and Roisin, sons Noel, Padraic, Michéal, Liam and George, adored grandchildren and cherished great grandchildren, sisters Barbara Clarke, Teresa Carroll, sister-in-law Dolly Long, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her late residence on Monday 15 August from 12 noon. Removal on Tuesday morning (walking) to St Michael’s Church Carlingford arriving for 11 o’clock funeral mass. Burial afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery. House private on Tuesday morning. Family flowers only, donations if desired to The Birches Centre, Dundalk (donation box at family home and church). Enquiries to Rice Funeral Directors, Carlingford, 042 9373143.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Feargal Loy late of Doylesfort Road, Dundalk, Louth / Mullaghbawn, Armagh

Peacefully, surrounded by his family, in the kind and gentle care of the staff at Daisy Hill Hospital, Newry. Loving husband and best friend of Teresa and adored father of Jenny & Alex. Predeceased by his mother Alice. Feargal will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his wife, children, father Gabriel, brother Niall, sister-in-law Siobhain, godson James, aunts, uncles, friends & colleagues at The Cross Group, extended family, neighbours and by all who knew and loved him.

House strictly private at all times. There will a gathering of family and friends at Dixons Funeral Home, Maxwell Row, Bridge Street, Dundalk, on Tuesday evening between 6 o’clock and 9 o’clock. Funeral Mass to celebrate Feargal’s life will take place on Wednesday at 11 o'clock in St. Joseph’s Redemptorist Church, Dundalk, followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Dowdalshill. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Niall E. Kehoe, Dixons Funeral Home 042 9334240.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Freddie Robinson of Aisling Park, Cox's Demesne, Dundalk, Louth

On Saturday 13 August 2022, peacefully, at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Beloved husband of Ita (née McConnon) and loving dad of Loraine, Gary, Lisa, Emma, Keith, Darren and Sarah. Predeceased by his parents Jimmy and Rita. Freddie will be sadly missed with love by his wife, sons, daughters, brothers Padráig, Jas, Kevin, Tory, Christy, Martin, Enda and Brian, sisters Sandra, Margaret, Marie, Angela, Sindy, Jackie and Trina, sons in-law, daughters in-law, his adored grandchildren Aoife, Adam, Ryan, Lee, Chloe, Evan, Darren, Chelsea-Rose, Michael, Macie, Rosaleen, Ella and Robert- Freddie. brothers in-law, sisters in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his residence from 12 noon on Monday. Removal on Tuesday morning at 10.30am proceeding on foot to the entrance of Aisling Park then driving to The Church of The Holy Redeemer, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery Dundalk.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Pat Shevlin of Aughrim Beg, Inniskeen, Monaghan / Inniskeen, Louth

At Castleross Nursing Home. Predeceased by his parents Owenie and Jane (nee McHugh) and brother Jim. Deeply regretted by his brother Owen, sister-in-law Marie, his nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass in the Church of Mary, Mother of Mercy, Inniskeen on Tuesday 16 August at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery.

May he rest in peace

 

 


 


 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media