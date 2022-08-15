Dundalk IT to get almost €1.3M funding for key capital investment
Dundalk Institute of Technology (DkIT) is to receive €1,299,452 in government funding, as part of an extra €40 million for higher education institutions for the upcoming academic year, announced on Sunday by Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science Simon Harris.
The funding must be used for key capital investment priorities, including:
Funding will be provided through the Higher Education Authority. Announcing the funding, Minister Harris said, "Speaking today, Minister Harris said: “I’m delighted to announce a significant devolved capital grant for the higher education sector to support a range of capital priorities.Our third level sector faces significant challenges in responding to climate objectives and this fund will assist with making energy upgrades.
“It will also ensure our campuses are inclusive and accessible. The funding can be used to make the necessary upgrades to make campuses accessible for people with disabilities but it can also be used to help students to access laptops or other ICT requirements. The funding forms part of ongoing investment in the higher education sector under Project Ireland 2040 and reaffirms a strong commitment to public investment in higher education infrastructure.”
