Search

15 Aug 2022

Mid-Louth Youth Service hosts its second ever annual LGBTQ Pride event

Held at Dee Hub in Ardee

Mid-Louth Youth Service hosts its second ever annual LGBTQ Pride event

Mid-Louth Youth Service hosts its second ever annual LGBTQ Pride event

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

15 Aug 2022 9:33 PM

Mid-Louth Youth Service hosted its second ever annual LGBTQ Pride event on Friday. 

Held at Dee Hub in Ardee, a fun-filled day of live music, workshops and other activities was organised and run by the staff and young people at Mid-Louth Youth Service. Over 100 people were in attendance throughout a day which was regarded as a great success. 

Music on the day was provided by David Joyce and Jonathan Fahy, while Dundalk based LGBTQ support service Outcomers provided a series of informative workshops.  Youth worker Beth Carragher said: “It’s great to see the Mid-Louth Pride event continuing to grow from strength to strength. We’re excited about what the future holds.

“It really means so much to the young people in the area to see the community coming together in such a positive manner. I cannot stress enough how proud I am of the young people and staff of MLYS for making this event a success for two years running now.”

Beth has been working with young people in the community since 2019, and placed on record Mid-Louth Youth Service’s gratitude towards the Ardee and District Community Trust for their ongoing support, along with the Dunleer Community Development Board.

Also acknowledged was the support and encouragement from local councillors John Sheridan and Pearse McGeough, and Ruairí Ó Murchú TD – all of whom were in attendance on the day. Joanne Murphy from Louth CYPSC was also thanked for her ongoing support. 

The event was made possible by the festival fund received from Louth County Council. 

Beth concluded by thanking local businesses for their additional support. She said: “I’d like to thank all the local businesses for their kind donations that were used for our raffle on the day. Their support doesn’t go unnoticed and we really can’t thank them enough.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media