Mid-Louth Youth Service hosts its second ever annual LGBTQ Pride event

Mid-Louth Youth Service hosted its second ever annual LGBTQ Pride event on Friday.

Held at Dee Hub in Ardee, a fun-filled day of live music, workshops and other activities was organised and run by the staff and young people at Mid-Louth Youth Service. Over 100 people were in attendance throughout a day which was regarded as a great success.

Music on the day was provided by David Joyce and Jonathan Fahy, while Dundalk based LGBTQ support service Outcomers provided a series of informative workshops. Youth worker Beth Carragher said: “It’s great to see the Mid-Louth Pride event continuing to grow from strength to strength. We’re excited about what the future holds.

“It really means so much to the young people in the area to see the community coming together in such a positive manner. I cannot stress enough how proud I am of the young people and staff of MLYS for making this event a success for two years running now.”

Beth has been working with young people in the community since 2019, and placed on record Mid-Louth Youth Service’s gratitude towards the Ardee and District Community Trust for their ongoing support, along with the Dunleer Community Development Board.

Also acknowledged was the support and encouragement from local councillors John Sheridan and Pearse McGeough, and Ruairí Ó Murchú TD – all of whom were in attendance on the day. Joanne Murphy from Louth CYPSC was also thanked for her ongoing support.

The event was made possible by the festival fund received from Louth County Council.

Beth concluded by thanking local businesses for their additional support. She said: “I’d like to thank all the local businesses for their kind donations that were used for our raffle on the day. Their support doesn’t go unnoticed and we really can’t thank them enough.”