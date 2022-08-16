Search

16 Aug 2022

Deaths in Dundalk - Tuesday 16 August 2022

May they rest in peace

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

16 Aug 2022 10:33 AM

The death has occurred of Gerry Breen (snr) of Cedarwood Park and formerly of St. Joseph's Park, Dundalk, Louth

On Monday 15 August 2022, peacefully, surrounded by his family, at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Predeceased by his beloved wife Maureen (née Carroll) in June of this year, daughter Caroline, parents George and Catherine. Gerry will be very sadly missed by his loving daughters Maria, Sinéad and Antoinette, son Gerard, sisters Ann McBride and Kathleen McCormack, sons in-law John and Paddy, grandchildren Seauna, Christopher, Stephen, Larissa, Rachael, Aine and Calvin, 15 great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral arrangements later.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Carol-Ann Carroll (née McArdle) of Main Street, Castlebellingham, Louth / Ardee, Louth

On Monday 15 August 2022, peacefully surrounded by her family at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Predeceased by her husband Jim in June of this year, son Robert, parents Thomas and Frances (late of) Bridge Street, Ardee. sisters Margo and Frances, brothers Brian, Paddy, Ollie, Freddie, John and Thomas (infancy).

Carol-Ann will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her daughter Jacqueline, sons Thomas and Andrew, brother Kevin, sister Bernadette, daughter in-law Karen, her adored grandchildren Talitha, Chloe, Renee, Luca, Justine, Brandon and Leon, great-grandson Keegan, brothers in-law, sisters in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, wonderful neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence Main St, Castlebellingham from Tuesday 6pm to 9pm and from Wednesday 2pm to 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning at 10.30am proceeding on foot to St. Mary's Church, Kilsaran arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. House private for family only on Thursday morning please.

May she rest in peace


 

 


 

