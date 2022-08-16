Dundalk man accused of shooting another man in the leg refused bail

A 27 year old man accused of shooting another man in the leg, was refused bail at the vacation sitting of Dundalk District court last week.
Pauric Kelly of Cedarwood Park, Cox's Demesne, Dundalk first appeared before a special sitting of Drogheda District Court on Sunday July 3rd last charged with assaulting a man causing him harm and the reckless discharge of a firearm at a house in Oliver Plunkett Park, Dundalk two days earlier.`
He appeared in custody via videolink for a contested bail hearing, during which one of the investigating team outlined what is alleged in the case, and the Garda objections to the granting of bail.
Judge Deirdre Gearty, who had earlier been told the directions of the DPP were not yet available, refused the bail application and further remanded the accused in custody for two weeks for the preparation of a Book of Evidence.
