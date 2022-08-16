Planning refused for six storey apartment block in Dundalk
Louth County Counicl have refused planning permission for 19 new apartments in a six storey apartment block at Muirhevnamor, Dundalk.
Alan Haughey, Michael Shields, Eoin Murdock had applied to the local authority for planning permission for the demolition of the existing commercial unit and the construction of a six storey apartment block at Grange Close, Muirhevnamor, Dundalk, Co Louth. The proposed new 19 apartments would have comprised four one-bedroom apartments; 11 two-bedroom apartments and four three-bedroom apartments.
A number of submissions had been made on the planning application, including from the "Residents of Grange Drive & Slieve Foy Park", "Slieve Foy Park Residents", objecting to the application for a number of reasons, including the impact on neighbouring dwellings and the proposed design and layout. Louth County Council made the decision on 11 August to refuse planning for the development.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.