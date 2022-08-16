Dundalk sprinter runs new personal best to reach European Championships semi-final

Dundalk sprinter Israel Olatunde had qualified for the semi finals of the men's 100m at the European Athletics Championships after spectacularly beating his personal best to win his men's heat in Munich yesterday.

The 20 year old came within 0.01 of the all time Irish record of 10.18 running an impressive 10.19.

The time also meant the former Dun Dealgan club member smashed his own Irish U23 record of 10.24.

Speaking to RTE after the race he said:

"I just wanted to come out here and compete to the best of my ability.

"I'm happy I did that in the first round and I'm looking forward to the semi-finals tomorrow.

"I'm definitely in the best shape that I've ever been in. It's a personal best so I have to focus on the semi-final now and producing something even better than that."

Olatunde will run in today’s 100m semi-final, set for 7.19pm Irish time

The first two in each semi-final and the two fastest losers from the three heats will make the final.

The final will take place two hours later at 9.15pm Irish time.