Search

16 Aug 2022

Dundalk sprinter runs new personal best to reach European Championships semi-final

Dundalk sprinter runs new personal best to reach European Championships semi-final

Israel Olatunde of Ireland celebrates after winning his Men's 100m heat during day 5 of the European Championships 2022 at the Olympiastadion in Munich, Germany. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Reporter:

Jason Newman

16 Aug 2022 3:33 PM

Dundalk sprinter Israel Olatunde had qualified for the semi finals of the men's 100m at the European Athletics Championships after spectacularly beating his personal best to win his men's heat in Munich yesterday. 

The 20 year old came within 0.01 of the all time Irish record of 10.18 running an impressive 10.19.

The time also meant the  former Dun Dealgan club member smashed his own Irish U23 record of 10.24.

Speaking to RTE after the race he said:

"I just wanted to come out here and compete to the best of my ability.

"I'm happy I did that in the first round and I'm looking forward to the semi-finals tomorrow.

"I'm definitely in the best shape that I've ever been in. It's a personal best so I have to focus on the semi-final now and producing something even better than that."

Olatunde will run in today’s 100m semi-final, set for 7.19pm Irish time

The first two in each semi-final and the two fastest losers from the three heats will make the final.

The final will take place two hours later at 9.15pm Irish time.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media