Search

17 Aug 2022

Deaths in Dundalk - Wednesday 17 August 2022

May they rest in peace

Deaths in Dundalk - Wednesday 17 August 2022

Deaths in Dundalk - Wednesday 17 August 2022

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

17 Aug 2022 10:33 AM

The death has occurred of Gerry Breen (Snr) of Cedarwood Park and formerly of St. Joseph's Park, Dundalk, Louth

On Monday 15 August 2022, peacefully, surrounded by his family, at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Predeceased by his beloved wife Maureen (née Carroll) in June of this year, daughter Caroline, parents George and Catherine. Gerry will be very sadly missed by his loving daughters Maria, Sinéad and Antoinette, son Gerry (Jnr), sisters Ann McBride and Kathleen McCormack, sons in-law John and Paddy, grandchildren Seauna, Christopher, Stephen, Larissa, Rachael, Aine and Calvin, 15 great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his residence Cedarwood Park from Wednesday 12 noon to 8pm. Removal on Thursday afternoon at 1.30pm proceeding to St. Joseph's Redemptorist Church arriving for Funeral Mass at 2pm followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Teresa (Tessie) Duffy of  Ardee Road, Dunleer and formerly of Richardstown, Co Louth

In her 92nd year, peacefully at Silver Stream Nursing Home, Duleek. Tessie, beloved daughter of the late Thomas and Brigid. Predeceased by her brothers John, Kevin, Eamonn and Joe and sisters Sheila and Cissie. Sadly missed by her sister Irene (Nugent), nephew Arthur and nieces Mary, Helen and Briege, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Connor’s Funeral Home, Dunleer on Wednesday from 4pm followed by removal to Saint Brigid’s Church, Dunleer arriving for Evening Prayers at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday morning at 11am. Burial afterwards in Dromin Cemetery.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Teresa (Brigid) Fitzpatrick (née Byrne) of Muirhevna, Dublin Road, Dundalk, Louth / Lislea, Armagh

Peacefully, surrounded by her family, in the kind and gentle care of the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Cherished mother of Margaret, Anthony, Anne, Marie, Kevin and Dympna, adored grandma of James, Seán, Megan, Kaylie, CJ, Jack, Owen, Terry, Brigid, Michael, Mairead and Aidan and great-grandma of Abbie, Evie and Seánie.

Predeceased by her beloved husband Seamus, parents Hugh and Brigid and sisters and brothers Marguerite, Kathleen, Loughlin, Hugh, Michael and Thomas, who died in infancy. Teresa will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her sons, daughters, daughters-in-law Grace and Eileen, sons-in-law Colm and Kieran, nephews, nieces and the entire family circle.

Reposing in the Eternity Room of Quinn’s Funeral Homes, Bridge Street, Dundalk on Wednesday from 3pm to 7pm. Removal on Thursday from the family home to the Church of the Holy Family (Eircode A91 K761), arriving for Funeral Mass to celebrate Teresa’s life at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery. Family flowers only. Please respect the family’s wish that the family home in Muirhevna remains private at this time. Enquiries to Quinn’s Funeral Homes on 042 9334521.
 
May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Richard Yore of De La Salle Crescent, Ardee, Louth

Tragicially on 14 August 2022. Predeceased by his mother Ann. He will be deeply missed by his much loved family, his father Richard, his sisters Jackie and Melissa, his sons Leon and Ryan, their mother Kim, his niece Nicole, nephews Callum, Cillian, Cameron, Cian and Hannah, gran-niece Evie, Christoff, John, his partner Amy and her children, aunts, uncles, cousins, best friends Alan, Joey, Barney, Samo and Darren, all extended family and neighbours.

Richard will repose in his sister Jackie's residence at 12 Cappocksgate, Ardee on Thursday 18 from 2pm to 9pm. House private on Friday morning please. Removal on Friday morning leaving his sisters residence at 9:30am on foot to the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady, Ardee arriving for 10am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in Oliver Plunkett Cemetery, Tallanstown via Hale Street pausing at De La Salle Crescent on route to Cemetery.

May he rest in peace


 

 


 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media