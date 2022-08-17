Deaths in Dundalk - Wednesday 17 August 2022

The death has occurred of Gerry Breen (Snr) of Cedarwood Park and formerly of St. Joseph's Park, Dundalk, Louth

On Monday 15 August 2022, peacefully, surrounded by his family, at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Predeceased by his beloved wife Maureen (née Carroll) in June of this year, daughter Caroline, parents George and Catherine. Gerry will be very sadly missed by his loving daughters Maria, Sinéad and Antoinette, son Gerry (Jnr), sisters Ann McBride and Kathleen McCormack, sons in-law John and Paddy, grandchildren Seauna, Christopher, Stephen, Larissa, Rachael, Aine and Calvin, 15 great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his residence Cedarwood Park from Wednesday 12 noon to 8pm. Removal on Thursday afternoon at 1.30pm proceeding to St. Joseph's Redemptorist Church arriving for Funeral Mass at 2pm followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Teresa (Tessie) Duffy of Ardee Road, Dunleer and formerly of Richardstown, Co Louth



In her 92nd year, peacefully at Silver Stream Nursing Home, Duleek. Tessie, beloved daughter of the late Thomas and Brigid. Predeceased by her brothers John, Kevin, Eamonn and Joe and sisters Sheila and Cissie. Sadly missed by her sister Irene (Nugent), nephew Arthur and nieces Mary, Helen and Briege, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Connor’s Funeral Home, Dunleer on Wednesday from 4pm followed by removal to Saint Brigid’s Church, Dunleer arriving for Evening Prayers at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday morning at 11am. Burial afterwards in Dromin Cemetery.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Teresa (Brigid) Fitzpatrick (née Byrne) of Muirhevna, Dublin Road, Dundalk, Louth / Lislea, Armagh

Peacefully, surrounded by her family, in the kind and gentle care of the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Cherished mother of Margaret, Anthony, Anne, Marie, Kevin and Dympna, adored grandma of James, Seán, Megan, Kaylie, CJ, Jack, Owen, Terry, Brigid, Michael, Mairead and Aidan and great-grandma of Abbie, Evie and Seánie.

Predeceased by her beloved husband Seamus, parents Hugh and Brigid and sisters and brothers Marguerite, Kathleen, Loughlin, Hugh, Michael and Thomas, who died in infancy. Teresa will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her sons, daughters, daughters-in-law Grace and Eileen, sons-in-law Colm and Kieran, nephews, nieces and the entire family circle.

Reposing in the Eternity Room of Quinn’s Funeral Homes, Bridge Street, Dundalk on Wednesday from 3pm to 7pm. Removal on Thursday from the family home to the Church of the Holy Family (Eircode A91 K761), arriving for Funeral Mass to celebrate Teresa’s life at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery. Family flowers only. Please respect the family’s wish that the family home in Muirhevna remains private at this time. Enquiries to Quinn’s Funeral Homes on 042 9334521.



May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Richard Yore of De La Salle Crescent, Ardee, Louth



Tragicially on 14 August 2022. Predeceased by his mother Ann. He will be deeply missed by his much loved family, his father Richard, his sisters Jackie and Melissa, his sons Leon and Ryan, their mother Kim, his niece Nicole, nephews Callum, Cillian, Cameron, Cian and Hannah, gran-niece Evie, Christoff, John, his partner Amy and her children, aunts, uncles, cousins, best friends Alan, Joey, Barney, Samo and Darren, all extended family and neighbours.

Richard will repose in his sister Jackie's residence at 12 Cappocksgate, Ardee on Thursday 18 from 2pm to 9pm. House private on Friday morning please. Removal on Friday morning leaving his sisters residence at 9:30am on foot to the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady, Ardee arriving for 10am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in Oliver Plunkett Cemetery, Tallanstown via Hale Street pausing at De La Salle Crescent on route to Cemetery.

May he rest in peace









