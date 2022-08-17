Learning and walking in Carlingford for Dundalk Adult Learning Service

Recently there was great excitement in Adult Learning Service in Dundalk as a full coach departed the car park of LMETB on Chapel Steet in town.

The learners were going on a day trip to Carlingford as part of their intensive ESOL Summer course to improve their written and spoken English.

The course was offered to learners studying in the centre already, and some who had recently arrived in Ireland for humanitarian reasons from Ukraine and other countries.

The course sought a commitment of attendance on five days a week in either mornings or afternoons and the places filled quickly. The attendance on the course has been excellent.

This is the first time LMETB Adult Learning Service has run this type of Intensive Summer programme and Kinga Byrne the ALO in the centre said: “We are delighted to have been able to respond so quickly to the needs of learners, it was too long a wait for them until September to avail of classes.

“The team of tutors have worked through the month of July in order to provide these popular courses.

“We are grateful to everyone for making these classes such a success.”

The course has several day tours, to help people integrate into the country by visiting places of interest that teach people about the culture and way of life in their host country.

As all who live in Louth know, Carlingford is a jewel in the crown of Louth tourist attractions. It was an obvious choice to bring people to, especially as most do not have transport so trips like this would be difficult.

The weather was good on the day and with the excellent information provided by the Tour guide from the Carlingford Adventure Centre, learning and enjoyment of the outdoors came together to make for a great trip.

It was a great fun and a memorable day was had by all.

LMETB Adult Learning Service provides part-time courses for adults in the areas of literacy, numeracy, digital skills and ESOL.

For more information call (042) 9353591, text 0860132244 or drop into the centre Adult Learning Service Dundalk, LMETB, Continuing Education Centre, Chapel Street, Dundalk, Co. Louth, A91 E0AW