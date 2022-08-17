PICTURES: Afternoon Tea at the Community Volunteer Fairy Garden in Pearse Park Dundalk

Click the 'Next >' arrow above or 'Next Story' below to go through the gallery

Saturday saw a Residents Afternoon Tea event at the Community Volunteer Garden in Pearse Park.

Cllr Seán Kelly and Arts Officer Moya Hodgers were on hand to open the Peace Pole Garden which features poles from eight different local community groups.

Residents were treated to tea and a cake donated by McCloskeys Bakery.

The organisers would like to say thank you to all sponsors, supporters and all who donated to the event and raffle contributing to a fantastic display of community spirit.

Thank you to Ruth in Event Hire, Tony Shevlin, Colin McDonnell, Bernadine Quinn, Dromad Hire, Damien from KC Hire, Dundalk Ukulele Strummers, Total Produce, N Kehoe, Mary O'Rourke, Margaret O'Brien, Anita Coleman, No.40 Bar & Niall McArdle.

And a special thank you to all the helpers on the day:

Sheona, Anne, Pauline, Paddy, Déaghlan, Tony, Janette, Sabrina, Mary, Mia, Emily, Erin, Abbey, Lola and Mariah.

Our photographer Arthur Kinahan was there to snap all the fun.