Deaths in Dundalk - Thursday 18 August 2022
The death has occurred of Clarice McKeown (née Britton) of 1 Woodgrove Heights, Dunleer, Co Louth
In her 91st year, peacefully at home, surrounded by her family. Clarice, beloved wife of the late Michael and loving mother of Mary, Margaret, Kathleen, Anne, Michael, John, Susanna and Patrick. Predeceased by her daughter Linda and son Nicholas. Sadly missed by her sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother Edward, sister Rosemary, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.
Reposing at her home on Thursday from 4pm until 8pm. Removal on Friday morning at 10.30am walking to Saint Brigid’s Church, Dunleer arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by private Committal Ceremony in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.
May she rest in peace
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.