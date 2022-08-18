Dundalk based Miss Monaghan all set for Miss Ireland finale

Rachel Martin, who has been living and working in Dundalk the last five years will be representing Monaghan in the Miss Ireland finale, taking place in Castlebar, Co Mayo this Saturday.

Rachel moved to Dundalk during her studies in Dundalk Institute of Technology and has a degree in Digital and International Business.

Miss Monaghan, has done some fantastic work throughout the competition, fundraising for two different charities. Rachel has raised €2,350 for the Irish Motor Neuron Disease Association and a further €3,600 for children's charity, Variety Ireland, where all proceeds will go towards young Patrick Brady-Duffy to get him a mobility trike. She organized a fundraising raffle, along with visiting local businesses where she says she received "incredible support".

Above: At the cleanup at Lough Major in Ballybay on Saturday last, from left: Sean Husband, Mary Husband, Brendan Husband, Gerry Martin, Rachel Martin, Daryl Duffy, Edel Duffy, Andrea Carey

Rachel also arranged a lake cleanup last weekend at Lough Major in Ballybay where she had a great turnout. She says she would like to thank everyone who has supported her on her journey and who kindly donated to her fundraising activities

You can keep up with Rachel and her Miss Ireland experience by following her on Instagram @missmonaghan2022. You can vote for Rachel on the Miss Ireland App where she is number 24. We wish Rachel the best of luck on Saturday where no doubt the people of Monaghan, along with plenty from Dundalk, will be supporting her all the way.