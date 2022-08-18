Search

18 Aug 2022

After All It’s Back To Dundalk

The Frank and Walters return to Oriel Centre in Dundalk

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

18 Aug 2022 10:33 PM

Making what seems to have become an annual pilgrimage, The Frank and Walters are heading back to Dundalk for an intimate acoustic show in the Oriel Centre, Dundalk Gaol on Saturday 22 October 2022. 

The Frank and Walters are one of the most recognizable alternative rock bands hailing from Cork in the past three decades. They originally became world famous on the ‘90s indie scene and have produced seven studio albums. Thanks to the cult comedy show ‘The Young Offenders’, the band captured a whole new audience when their hit single ‘After All’ featured in the infamous ‘Billy Murphy’ bus hijack scene. 

With a back catalogue of hundreds of songs penned over three decades the Frank and Walters play all the favourites and some long-lost classics in all their acoustic glory. Expect to hear hits such as ‘After All’ and ‘Fashion crisis hits New York’ coupled with timeless classics like ‘How can I exist’ and ‘Landslide’.  

A music critic said of them, “The Frank and Walters create music as timeless and classic as their heroes The Beatles and Brian Wilson. But it’s their decency and kindness, in a music biz of sharks that will always endear them to me”.  This quote perfectly sums up the attitude and behaviour of the band and can be confirmed by audience members and venues alike.  

On the night Paul of the Frank and Walters will share some of the stories behind the songs and hopefully tell the audience how Linda McCartney tried to convert the band to vegetarianism. This was when they played Top of The Pops and got to hang out Paul McCartney in the dressing rooms and a lively conversation about the merits of a meat-free diet ensued! Or maybe they can talk about what it was like to have Suede and Radiohead support The Frank and Walters on tour and how Noel Gallagher shaped up as their roadie. One things for sure, there’s lots of very interesting stories to be told! 

Tickets are €30 and limited tickets are available online at www.orielcentre.ie or from reception from The Oriel Centre, Dundalk Gaol.

