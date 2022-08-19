Deaths in Louth - Thursday 19 August 2022

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Lily) SLATTERY (née Byrne) Ballymun, Dublin / Ballyfermot, Dublin / Dundalk, Louth

Passed away peacefully after an illness in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Beloved and loving mother of Lisa, Leona, Cathy, Wayne, Lorna, Libby, Robert, Bernadette and Michelle, sons-in-law Paul Morton and Robert Chambers. Sadly missed by her sons, daughters, brothers, sisters, sons-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Lanigans Funeral Home, Cabra on Saturday 20th August from 12 Noon onwards. A Service will be held at 2pm on Saturday, 20th August, at Dardistown Crematorium.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of John O'CONNOR Seatown Place, Dundalk, Louth

Suddenly on 17th August 2022. John much loved and best friend of the late Clodagh nee Toal, dear father of Nicholas and Ellen and brother of Maura, Michael and the late Joseph. John will be sadly missed by his son, daughter, brother, sister, mother-in-law May, partners of his children Cristina and Daniel, brothers-in-laws, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at McGeoughs Funeral Home A91 XW66 from 2pm until 5pm on Saturday. Removal on Sunday afternoon arriving for Mass at 2pm in St. Fursey's Church, Haggardstown. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

May He Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Oliver (Ollie) O'Reilly Drogheda, Louth / Duleek, Meath

Peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Oliver, sadly missed by his loving partner Betty, daughters, son, stepdaughters, stepsons, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother, extended family, relatives, and friends.

Reposing at his Home from 2 o’clock until 8 o’clock on Saturday. House Private at all other times please. Funeral Mass will take place on Monday morning at 11 o’clock in St. Mary's Church, James Street which can be viewed live online. Cremation afterwards in Dardistown Crematorium at 1 o’clock can be viewed live online.

Ollie had requested that family and friends wear colourful clothes to his Funeral. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to C.O.P.D Unit at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda.

May he Rest In Peace