19 Aug 2022

Free child seat safety checks taking place in Dundalk today

Over half of child car seats (56%) incorrectly fitted nationwide according to Road Safety Authority

RSA’s Free Check it Fits Service returns to Louth next week

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

19 Aug 2022 11:33 AM

The Road Safety Authority's (RSA) face-to-face child car seat checking service,  Check it Fits, is back on the road visiting locations around the country after a two-year absence due to the Covid 19 pandemic and is coming to Dundalk today, Friday August 19th. 

The Road Safety Authority’s ‘Check It Fits’ service will be visiting SuperValu Fairways, Dundalk Centre today from 10am to 5.30pm. 

Experts in child car seat safety will be on hand to offer advice on different types of seats available, how to fix any problems and demonstrate how to correctly install the restraint.

Travelling by car can be one of the most dangerous things a baby or child is likely to do each day. Parents and guardians should ensure that small passengers are well protected by having the proper child car seat for their height and weight correctly installed in their vehicle. 

Adrian O’Sullivan, Road Safety Officer, Louth County Council, said: “I would ask anyone with a child seat fitted in their vehicle to avail of this important service. 

"Many parents will have had child seats fitted during lockdown and may not have properly checked them for suitability or adjustment. The law currently states that all children under 150cms or 36kgs must use a child car seat appropriate to their weight and height”. 

The ‘Check It Fits’ service is free and no appointment is necessary.

The service which accommodates all makes and models of cars and child car seats will also be Smyth’s Toys, M1 Retail Park, Drogheda on Thursday 18th August 2022 from 10am to 5.30pm.

For more information on Check it Fits visit www.checkitfits.ie.

News

