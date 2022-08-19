Search

19 Aug 2022

Grant scheme now open for Dundalk companies and community groups

Grant scheme now open for Dundalk companies and community groups

Reporter:

Reporter

19 Aug 2022 1:33 PM

The RISE Community Fund supported by National Broadband Ireland (NBI), the company delivering the National Broadband Plan (NBP), has announced that applications for its grants to small businesses, community groups and social enterprises are now open in Dundalk and other surrounding townlands.

Established by NBI Chairman and technology entrepreneur, David McCourt, RISE is providing monthly grants across the country to give an immediate cash injection into local communities seeking to boost their digital ecosystems.

Following the route of NBI’s deployment of its new high-speed fibre broadband network, Dundalk will be amongst some of the first locations to benefit from the RISE Community Fund after it was launched earlier this year.

Cause established for bad smell from shore in north Louth

Louth County Council provide update

Louth/Meath branch of suicide bereavement charity HUGG offers services to local people

Up to five grants of €1000 will be available in August to successful applicants across Rise’s latest catchment areas of Dundalk in County Louth, Gort in County Galway, and Castlebar in County Mayo.

David McCourt, founder of RISE and Chairman of NBI, commented: “The RISE Community Fund supported by NBI is calling on small businesses, community groups and social enterprises in Dundalk and surrounding areas to submit their plans to use technology in creative and entrepreneurial ways to deliver maximum impact.

"We know there are some amazing people doing extraordinary things to bring value to their local communities, and we’re hoping to accelerate and scale their ambitions with the support of these grants.”

Small businesses, community groups and social enterprises with plans to use technology to scale their operations and bring tangible benefits to their local communities are encouraged to visit www.riseglobalfoundation.com for entry forms and guidelines.

A full list of the townlands that are eligible to apply for grants is available at the RISE website.

Peter Hendrick, CEO of NBI, added: “At NBI, we’re on a mission to connect over 1.1 million people in rural Ireland who don’t have access to high-speed broadband to a world-class, superfast network.

“Whilst connectivity is a vital utility and a critical first step, it alone can’t solve all of the challenges for businesses, community groups and social enterprises trying to expand the positive impact they’re able to have - both to the local community, and to the wider economy.

"That’s why we’re incredibly excited to engage local communities with the RISE Community Fund and celebrate innovative uses of technology across Dundalk and surrounding townlands.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media