Louth County Council seek to purchase new units for social housing

Louth County Council is seeking to purchase new units for social housing through turnkey developments in County Louth with particular focus on the towns of Dundalk, Drogheda and Ardee and other parts of County Louth where there is a housing need.

The council are seeking expressions of interest from private developers and building contractors who can deliver completed Turnkey units in County Louth with particular focus on the towns of Dundalk, Drogheda and Ardee and other parts of County Louth where there is a housing need by the 31st October 2023.

Turnkey Developments, to be of interest to the Council, must be close to services and within walking distance of shops, schools and local amenities. Housing Design and Construction Standards must at a minimum meet the requirements of all relevant statutory planning and building control requirements.

All purchases of social housing must be approved by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.

Louth County Council is not obliged to purchase any turnkey housing development submitted as part of this process.

Please note that Louth County Council is subject to the Freedom of Information Act 2014.

Submissions will be accepted on an ongoing basis. Assessment of submissions will commence on Wednesday 19th October 2022 at 4.00pm. All submissions received by that date will be included in the initial assessment.

Applicants should enclose their submission with supporting documentation in a sealed envelope marked and addressed as follows:

“Expressions of Interest - 2023 Turnkey Housing Developments for the Provision of Social Housing to Louth County Council”

F.A.O. John Lawrence, Senior Executive Officer, Housing Section, Louth County Council, County Hall, Millennium Centre, Dundalk, County Louth, A91 KFW6.

Alternatively, the submission with supporting documentation can be emailed to turnkey2023@louthcoco.ie