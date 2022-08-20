Dundalk Golf Notes: Aidan Thornton and Geraldine Hoare take top honours

There is a big week ahead on inter-club scene for Dundalk golfers. This Saturday, at 11am, the Junior Cup team face Laytown & Bettystown in the Leinster North Area Final at St Margaret’s Golf Club. The matches tee off from 11am and support would be greatly appreciated.

The following Tuesday, August 23, the Boys Junior Foursomes team head to Ballina for their All-Ireland quarter-final against Castlebar with the semi-finals and final fixed for the following day if they get through.

Eoin Murphy’s excellent season has been recognised by his inclusion on the Leinster team for the Inter-Provinical Championships which will be held at Moyvalley Golf Club from August 23 to 25.

Aidan Thornton won the 3T’s Singles Stableford which was played over the first weekend of August. Playing off six he shot a superb 43pts and also managed to record the competition’s best gross score of 37pts.

He was fast out of the traps with three birdies in the first six holes and also parred five holes as he turned in 23pts. Down the back he had 20pts thanks to eight pars with his only bogey coming at the par three 17th.

That left him two points clear of Ross Quigley (19) and Vincent Conlon (10) who both shot 41pts with Quigley taking second place on countback. Neil Mullooly (8), Stephen Murphy (15) and John McGeady (24) claimed the divisional honours.

On Wednesday, in the Open Singles sponsored by Deluxe Bathrooms, Quigley, still off 19, shot 41pts again to finish second behind Richard Barry (9) whose 42pts included four birdies, at the first, fifth, seventh and 14th, as well as eight pars.

Saturday, August 6 and Sunday, August 7 – 3T’s Singles Stableford – Overall: Aidan Thornton (6) 43pts, Ross Quigley (19) 41/21/17pts, Vincent Conlon (10) 41/21/14pts. Division 1: Neil Mullooly (8) 39/21, Seamus Bailey (12) 39pts. Division 2: Stephen Murphy (15) 37/18pts, Martin McDonnell (19) 37/17pts. Division 3: John McGeady (24) 40/20pts, Eamonn Arthur (22) 40/19pts. Gross: Aidan Thornton 37pts.

Wednesday, 10 August - Deluxe Bathrooms Open Singles Stableford – Overall: Richard Barry (9) 42pts, Ross Quigley (19) 41pts, Daniel Keane (33) 40/21pts. Division 1: Fergal Harte (9) 40/19pts. Martin McDonnell (18) 40/20pts. Division 3: Mark David McDonnell (24) 38pts. Gross Recognition: Caolan Rafferty 40pts.

DUNDALK LADIES

The 3T’s competition was played on Saturday, August 6 and Tuesday, August 9. The 3T’s charity helps prevent deaths by suicide through education, research and support. This tournament is one of their key fundraising activities and was very kindly sponsored by Blackrock Abbey Nursing Home.

The high scoring of recent weeks continued. The overall winner, Geraldine Hoare, returned a superb 43 points. This was one point clear of Linda Fergus McDonnell, who claimed the winning spot in Division 3. Criona O’Reilly was the winner of Division 1 with 39 points.

Geraldine will now participate in the finals as part of a four-person team representing Dundalk Golf Club, along with the winner of the men’s event and the club captains. These will be held in the autumn in either Portmarnock Golf Club or the K Club Ryder Cup course.

Very well done to all prize winners and many thanks to Blackrock Abbey Nursing Home for their very generous sponsorship of this event.

The end of season 14 hole mixed is on Saturday, August 27. The Time sheet is now live. This competition is generously sponsored by Smyth's Life Pharmacy. The presentation of prizes is at 9pm followed by music and dancing till late.

Saturday August 6 and Tuesday August 9 - 3 T’s Ladies 18 Hole Stableford - Division 1: Criona O’Reilly (12) 39pts, Olivia Cunningham (15) 38pts, Niamh Maguire (22) 38pts. Division 2: Geraldine Hoare (28) 43pts, Joan Corrigan (23) 37pts, Sally McDonnell (25) 35pts. Division 3: Linda Fergus McDonnell (39) 42pts, Nicola Fee (47) 40pts, Joan Smith (33) 39pts. 9 Hole Competition: Geraldine Gorham 18pts, Geraldine Minogue 15pts.