Dundalk Court: Man jailed for breaches of Sex Offenders Act

A convicted sex offender from Slovakia who admitted two breaches of the Sex Offenders Act, was jailed for six months at the vacation sitting of Dundalk district court last week.

The court heard 21 year old Roman Krock had notified gardai that he was living with his mother in Dunleer, but did notify them when he later left the jurisdiction nor when he returned here.

The Defence solicitor told Judge Alan Mitchell last Wednesday that guilty pleas had been entered at Cloverhill district court the previous week, when Judge John Brennan had accepted jurisdiction and adjourned the case to Dundalk for finalisation.

The solicitor explained her client had come to Ireland last October and while he had told a Garda Sergeant in Drogheda that he was here, he did not advise gardai when he left the jurisdiction and his registered address in November and he did not give an update on his return.

She said he was ‘picked up’ in April about two weeks after he came back here but said she had instructions that his failure to register again then was because the defendant didn’t know whether or not he was staying on with his mum in Dunleer.

Judge Mitchell heard how the now 21 year old was convicted at Derbyshire Crown Court in March 2019 of attempted rape of a girl under the age of 16, the previous June and had been sentenced to 57 months detention.

The Defence solicitor said her client had been granted bail on the charges before the court but didn’t take it up and has been in custody since April 29th last.

Judge Mitchell imposed a six month sentence for the first offence back dated to when he went into custody.

He also sentenced him to a consecutive eight months for the second charge, which he suspended in full on Mr. Krok entering a bond to be of good behaviour for two years and complying with the provisions of the Sex Offenders Act.

The judge added “He has eight months hanging over him”. He also told Mr. Krok that given the nature of what he was convicted of “Gardai are entitled to know of your whereabouts”.