Record crowds at Dundalk Stadium for Family Fun Day

Families came in their droves to Europe’s only dual racecourse, for the annual Bar One Racing Dual Raceday & Family Fun Day.

Crowds not seen in over ten years amassed at the Dundalk racetrack for what proved to be an exciting days entertainment indeed.

Racegoers witnessed eight exhilarating horse races with the feature race of the afternoon; the €50,000 Irish Ebf Red God Handicap won by the Michael Halford trained “Golden Twilight”.

The evening showcased 12 exceptional greyhound races, with the ace of the card being one of the fastest races in the world, The Irish Sprint Cup Final.

This classic race saw six of the best greyhounds compete for the much sought after €20,000 prize, which was won by the Keeley McGee trained Hawkfield Ozark.

The Jerry Connors owned hound surprised the large crowd in attendance, by beating the highly favourited Serene ace, with an impressive time of 20.89.

Barney O’Hare, CEO of Bar One Racing said:

“We were delighted to see huge crowds flock to Dundalk Stadium for the Bar One Racing sponsored race day. Business was brisk in the betting ring and in our on-course shop throughout the day.

"We have a longstanding partnership with Dundalk and we look forward to developing that further through their upcoming autumn series.”

The kids in attendance were entertained with a trip aboard the “Dundalk Express”, a ride on train ride around the grounds, while also the famous Bumblebee Transformer and Elsa from Frozen were special guests on the day.

The young children were also able to have a ride on Flora the pony while the 15ft long velociraptor and six baby dinosaurs put on an incredible show! This is just some of the wonderful kids’ activities the venue provided on the warm summer’s day.

Students at the McGee school of Irish dance were also in attendance and provided breath-taking displays of the traditional dance, while local band Who’s Eddie? Entertained the racegoers in between the running of both sports.

Casino Dixieland Jazz Band serenaded the revellers as they made their way into the Stadium, setting the tone of what truly was an incredible day out.

Lisa O’Connor Sales & Marketing Manger of Dundalk Stadium said, “We were so thrilled to open our doors once again for the Bar One Racing Dual Raceday & Family Funday.

After the long pandemic it was wonderful to not have to cap the numbers in attendance. At no other venue in Europe would you be able to watch top class horse and greyhound racing like the racegoers here were treated to on Monday the 15th of August.

Bar One Racing have been such a wonderful supporter of the Stadium, in fact next year will see the 20th year of the partnership of the Irish Sprint Cup Final. A huge thank you must go to Barney O’Hare & his team for their support, and we look forward to continuing the partnership into the future.”

Dundalk Stadium is Europe’s only dual racecourse, with greyhound racing every Friday & Saturday evening. Their renowned Friday Night Lights, horse racing under the floodlights, returns 16th of September, with weekly horse racing fixtures & greyhound racing being run immediately after the last horse race. With a panoramic view restaurant overlooking both racetracks, bars on all three floors and a range of food options there is something for everyone at the family friendly venue. To book you can visit www.dundalkstadium.com/ booktickets or call +3539334438